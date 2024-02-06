Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditions

The Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions.

According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is possible the conditions will receive relief if future storms in the Gulf of Mexico move upriver.

"We do not expect conditions to change in the near future, but [dredging] has prepared the channel to meet our long-range river stage forecasts, and we do not see any threats to navigation," Stemler said.

The low water forced officials to close the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, the only direct water route between Missouri and Kentucky.