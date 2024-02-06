Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditions

The Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions.
According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is possible the conditions will receive relief if future storms in the Gulf of Mexico move upriver.
"We do not expect conditions to change in the near future, but [dredging] has prepared the channel to meet our long-range river stage forecasts, and we do not see any threats to navigation," Stemler said.
The low water forced officials to close the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, the only direct water route between Missouri and Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said it is not certain when the ferry will resume operations, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Cary Harbison, executive director of SEMO Regional Port Authority, said he has received only a few concerns on the low-water level at the port in Scott City.
Harbison said sediment buildup and a lack of free-flowing water can cause problems for boats and barges trying to navigate the river.
On Monday morning, Harbison said the level read 10.8 on the river stage indicator, more than 20 feet below flood stage.
"If we continue with current low-water conditions, river stages will begin to fall further by the end of November, early December when the Missouri River flows are reduced. Cold temperatures and ice can add to the challenge of low stages," Stemler noted.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.