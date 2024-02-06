All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 11, 2019

Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet Friday

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest Friday at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage, but more than 11 feet below its most recent crest of 46.29 feet recorded June 12 and almost 14 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet measured Jan. 2, 2016...

Southeast Missourian

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest Friday at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage, but more than 11 feet below its most recent crest of 46.29 feet recorded June 12 and almost 14 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet measured Jan. 2, 2016.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river at Cape Girardeau is expected to remain at the 35-foot mark until Oct. 17, at which time forecasters predict it will fall to the 32-foot flood stage by around Oct. 24.

Cape Girardeau street crews closed the Themis Street floodgate along the city’s flood wall Saturday, but do not expect the river to rise to the point the Broadway floodgate will need to be closed.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy