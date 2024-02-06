Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet Friday

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river at Cape Girardeau is expected to remain at the 35-foot mark until Oct. 17, at which time forecasters predict it will fall to the 32-foot flood stage by around Oct. 24.

Cape Girardeau street crews closed the Themis Street floodgate along the city’s flood wall Saturday, but do not expect the river to rise to the point the Broadway floodgate will need to be closed.