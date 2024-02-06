Mississippi River forecast to cause little flooding in Cape Girardeau

The rising Mississippi River is expected to generate only minimal flooding in Cape Girardeau, said Stan Polivick, assistant director of the city’s public works department.
The city of Cape Girardeau closed the Themis Street floodgate Friday afternoon as the Mississippi River continued to rise.
Flood stage is 32 feet on the river gauge. As of Monday, the river level was 34.6 feet at Cape Girardeau, Polivick said.
The river is expected to crest at 35 feet Tuesday, three feet above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
If that happens, the city will not have to close the Broadway floodgate, Polivick said.
“It’s got to get to 37 feet before we close the Broadway gate,” he said.
“Sloan Creek at Red Star will be bankful,” Polivick said.
But he said no street flooding is anticipated.
The river level has to reach 40 feet before the city has to look at closing streets in the Red Star neighborhood, Polivick said.
He added while the flooding should have little impact on the city, it “will hit some area farm fields.”
Polivick said floodwaters are expected to recede quickly after cresting. He said the river is expected to drop below flood stage by Easter weekend.
