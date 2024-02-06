Mississippi River expected to crest Thursday afternoon

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau rose above the “moderate” flood stage level earlier this week and is expected to crest today afternoon more than 5 feet above the city’s minimum flood threshold.

According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river will reach 37.5 feet on the Cape Girardeau river gage before beginning a gradual fall to below 32 feet around April 5.

That date could vary based on rainfall north of Cape Girardeau in the next week and a half. Excessive rainfall along the Mississippi and Missouri river basins could slow the river’s descent.

The Broadway and Themis Street floodgates were closed Friday when the river approached 36 feet on the Cape Girardeau gage and should reopen sometime next week as the river begins to fall.