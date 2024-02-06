Mississippi River crest revised upward

Excessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau.

The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet by Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than four feet above flood stage, by Wednesday.

The river gage at Cape Girardeau stood at about 34.5 feet Friday afternoon, about 2.5 feet above flood stage and about a a foot higher than had been predicted earlier last week.

According to the NWS, the revised forecast is based on recent rainfall amounts along the Mississippi River basin north of Cape Girardeau, as well as anticipated precipitation in the next few days.

Based on the new forecast, the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department expects to close one of the downtown floodgates by this weekend.