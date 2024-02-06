All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 29, 2020

Mississippi River crest revised upward

Excessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau. The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than four feet above flood stage, by Wednesday...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Common Pleas Courthouse is viewed through the Themis Street floodgate Aug. 10, 2012, from the Motor Vessel Mississippi.
Common Pleas Courthouse is viewed through the Themis Street floodgate Aug. 10, 2012, from the Motor Vessel Mississippi.Southeast Missourian file

Excessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau.

The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than four feet above flood stage, by Wednesday.

The river gauge at Cape Girardeau stood at 33.5 feet Thursday afternoon, about 1.5 feet above flood stage and about a half-foot higher than had been predicted that morning.

According to the NWS, the revised forecast is based on recent rainfall amounts along the Mississippi River basin north of Cape Girardeau, as well as anticipated precipitation in the next few days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Based on the new forecast, the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department expects to close one of the downtown floodgates by this weekend.

“We will be closing the Themis Street floodgate, based on the updated forecast, sometime Friday,” Stan Polivick, director of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department, said Thursday afternoon. “But we won’t have to close the Broadway gate.” That gate, he said, can stay open as long as the river crest remains below 37.5 feet.

Once it crests Wednesday, the river is forecast to remain at about 36.5 feet through June 4 before rapidly dropping to below the 32-foot flood stage by June 8.

The record crest at Cape Girardeau was 48.86 feet Jan. 2, 2016. Last year the river crested at 46.36 feet June 11, which was the fifth-highest crest in the city’s history.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented at Cape City Council meeting
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy