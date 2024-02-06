Mississippi River crest revised upward

Excessive rainfall upriver has led to a revised forecast of a higher Mississippi River crest at Cape Girardeau.

The National Weather Service raised its crest prediction by 2 feet Thursday from 34.5 feet Tuesday morning to 36.5 feet, more than four feet above flood stage, by Wednesday.

The river gauge at Cape Girardeau stood at 33.5 feet Thursday afternoon, about 1.5 feet above flood stage and about a half-foot higher than had been predicted that morning.

According to the NWS, the revised forecast is based on recent rainfall amounts along the Mississippi River basin north of Cape Girardeau, as well as anticipated precipitation in the next few days.