All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 2, 2020

Mississippi River crest delayed, raised

Forecasters have revised their prediction for the Mississippi River crest this week in Cape Girardeau, pushing it back a day and raising it by half a foot. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river is now expected to crest by Thursday morning at 37 feet, 5 feet above flood stage at Cape Girardeau...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Forecasters have revised their prediction for the Mississippi River crest this week in Cape Girardeau, pushing it back a day and raising it by half a foot.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river is now expected to crest by Thursday morning at 37 feet, 5 feet above flood stage at Cape Girardeau.

By cresting at 37 feet, the river will reach “moderate” flooding conditions, according to the weather service. Flooding is considered “moderate” anytime it measures between 37 and 42 feet on the Cape Girardeau gage. When the river exceeds 42 feet, it is considered a “major” flood.

The river gage at Cape Girardeau measured about 36.5 feet Monday afternoon, which was the earlier predicted crest. For a brief period over the weekend, the weather service said the river at Cape Girardeau might crest at 37.5 feet, but then revised the crest prediction to 37 feet.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The NWS says the river will begin to fall Friday and should drop below flood stage by the middle of next week.

The Themis Street gate along Cape Girardeau’s downtown floodwall was closed several days ago, but Stan Polivick, director of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department, said the Broadway floodgate will probably remain open.

“Based on the current forecast, we shouldn’t need to close the Broadway floodgate,” he said.

The record crest at Cape Girardeau was 48.86 feet Jan. 2, 2016. Last year the river crested at 46.36 feet June 11, which was the fifth-highest crest in the city’s history.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored content: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of...
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy