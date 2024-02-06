Mississippi River below 'target level' depth at Cape Girardeau

At a depth of 9.37 feet as of Wednesday night, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below the Army Corps of Engineers's "target level."

According to the website of Corps — which owns, operates and maintains the gauge located off of Aquamsi Street in Cape Girardeau — "target levels are between 11.5 and 12.2 feet for safe navigation of the barge and the Corps try to keep the river above this level."