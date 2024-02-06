All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 27, 2022
Mississippi River below 'target level' depth at Cape Girardeau
At a depth of 9.37 feet as of Wednesday night, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below the Army Corps of Engineers's "target level." According to the website of Corps — which owns, operates and maintains the gauge located off of Aquamsi Street in Cape Girardeau — "target levels are between 11.5 and 12.2 feet for safe navigation of the barge and the Corps try to keep the river above this level."...
Beau Nations
The Mississippi River, seen Monday at Cape Girardeau, was at a depth of 9.26 feet Wednesday afternoon, below the target levels of 11.5 and 12.2 feet.
The Mississippi River, seen Monday at Cape Girardeau, was at a depth of 9.26 feet Wednesday afternoon, below the target levels of 11.5 and 12.2 feet.Beau Nations

At a depth of 9.37 feet as of Wednesday night, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is below the Army Corps of Engineers's "target level."

According to the website of Corps — which owns, operates and maintains the gauge located off of Aquamsi Street in Cape Girardeau — "target levels are between 11.5 and 12.2 feet for safe navigation of the barge and the Corps try to keep the river above this level."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The record high for the river is 48 feet, which occurred in August 1993, and the record low was measured at 0.60 feet in January 1909. Flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32 feet, with downtown flood gates being closed when the river reaches 35.5 feet.

In the last seven days, there has been an accumulation of 0.10 inches of precipitation in Cape Girardeau, which has caused the river to be at current levels. The river rose to 9.28 feet Wednesday, and is forecast to fall to 6.9 feet Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy