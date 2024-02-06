All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 3, 2024

Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third year

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Mississippi Mingle will feature a barbecue and fish fry, live music, adult beverages, carnival games, animals and more. Entertainment will be provided by Father Kelly Band, Whitewater Bluegrass Band and Justin Keusenkothen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ken Palermo, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, said he is excited to continue this event with the Knights of Columbus.

“We are excited to continue our exceptional partnership with the Knights of Columbus through this family-friendly event. Mississippi Mingle is a great way for the community to come together for a fun afternoon and learn more about the services Catholic Charities offers across Southern Missouri,” Palermo stated in a news release.

This event supports the six programs offered by Catholic Charities across the 39 southernmost counties in Missouri, including support for individuals with developmental disabilities, veterans and housing insecurity.

Tickets for Mississippi Mingle will cost $10 per person, which will get people 21 and older an alcoholic beverage, and for those 20 and younger, a nonalcoholic beverage. Tickets may be purchased at https://ccsomo.org/ mississippi-mingle or at the gate the day of the event.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 13
Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will form outside group to advise...
NewsNov. 12
Former Highway Patrol officer indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on ch...
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, trans...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era
NewsNov. 12
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
NewsNov. 12
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy