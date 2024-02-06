Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third year

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Mississippi Mingle will feature a barbecue and fish fry, live music, adult beverages, carnival games, animals and more. Entertainment will be provided by Father Kelly Band, Whitewater Bluegrass Band and Justin Keusenkothen.