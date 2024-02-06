Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third year

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
Mississippi Mingle will feature a barbecue and fish fry, live music, adult beverages, carnival games, animals and more. Entertainment will be provided by Father Kelly Band, Whitewater Bluegrass Band and Justin Keusenkothen.
Ken Palermo, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, said he is excited to continue this event with the Knights of Columbus.
“We are excited to continue our exceptional partnership with the Knights of Columbus through this family-friendly event. Mississippi Mingle is a great way for the community to come together for a fun afternoon and learn more about the services Catholic Charities offers across Southern Missouri,” Palermo stated in a news release.
This event supports the six programs offered by Catholic Charities across the 39 southernmost counties in Missouri, including support for individuals with developmental disabilities, veterans and housing insecurity.
Tickets for Mississippi Mingle will cost $10 per person, which will get people 21 and older an alcoholic beverage, and for those 20 and younger, a nonalcoholic beverage. Tickets may be purchased at https://ccsomo.org/ mississippi-mingle or at the gate the day of the event.
