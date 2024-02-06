All sections
NewsJune 22, 2021

Mississippi man hurt in motorcycle crash

A Mississippi man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dexter Eddie, 43, of Shannon, Mississippi, was southbound on Interstate 55 near the 103 mile marker at about 1 a.m. when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with an animal in the roadway...

Southeast Missourian

A Mississippi man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dexter Eddie, 43, of Shannon, Mississippi, was southbound on Interstate 55 near the 103 mile marker at about 1 a.m. when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with an animal in the roadway.

He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Local News

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

