Mississippi man arrested in Cape Co.

State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Mississippi man Saturday afternoon for alleged drug violations.
A report said officers arrested Jamareo Bush, 34, of Starkville, Mississippi, in Cape Girardeau County, citing him for four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone and Clonazepam), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no valid operator's license.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
