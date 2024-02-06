All sections
NewsApril 13, 2017

Mississippi County sheriff's attorney issues statement concerning charges

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson announced his intent to plead not guilty to charges including robbery, forgery and assault, according to a statement issued by his attorney. "We are confident once the facts come out, the prosecution of Sheriff Hutcheson will be shown to be misguided and politically motivated," N. ...

Tyler Graef
Cory Hutcheson
Cory Hutcheson

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson announced his intent to plead not guilty to charges including robbery, forgery and assault, according to a statement issued by his attorney.

"We are confident once the facts come out, the prosecution of Sheriff Hutcheson will be shown to be misguided and politically motivated," N. Scott Rosenblum said in a written statement. "[Hutcheson] looks forward to addressing these charges in Court. The Sheriff is looking forward to continuing his work and dedicating himself to the citizens of Mississippi County."

Hutcheson faces two sets of charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He is accused of stealing his sister-in-law's withheld paycheck from her former employer in March, handcuffing a 77-year-old woman with such force she suffered a heart attack in the process.

He also is accused of illegally utilizing sheriff's department technology while still a deputy to locate cellphones belonging to highway-patrol troopers, then-Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore and Circuit Judge David Dolan, forging documents and notarizations in the process of doing so.

He still is serving as sheriff, but handling only administrative duties since his peace-officer license was suspended last week.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Pertinent address:

200 W. Commercial St., Charleston, Mo.

Local News
