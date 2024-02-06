Mississippi County sheriff pleads guilty to wire fraud

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, 35, of East Prairie, Missouri, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority and in connection with the commission of the state felony crime of forgery.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 28.

In his plea, Hutcheson admitted from April 2014 through March 2017, he devised a scheme to obtain hundreds of individualï¿½s location data. The defendant submitted thousands of Securus LBS requests and obtained the location data of individual phone subscribers without valid legal authorization, and, often, without the consent or even knowledge of the targeted individual. The defendant obtained the location data of mobile telephone users, including law enforcement officers, personal associates and friends, as well as a judge, without required legal process or authorization. He would routinely upload false and fraudulent documents to the Securus LBS platform. The location information request was submitted using wire communications transmitted in interstate.

Hutcheson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge and not more than five years and a fine of $250,000 on the transfer of identification information charge. In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges. As part of the plea, Hutcheson agreed to resign as sheriff not later than Nov. 24.

ï¿½Sheriff Hutcheson simply misused an important law enforcement tool for his own purposes and, as a result, invaded the privacy of hundreds without the appropriate legal process,ï¿½ said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release Hutcheson ï¿½abused his power as sheriff.ï¿½ Hawley added the plea agreement guarantees Hutcheson ï¿½will no longer be able to serve as a law enforcement officer in any capacity.ï¿½