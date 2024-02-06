Mississippi County sheriff arraigned; preliminary hearing set for June

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was arraigned Thursday in Charleston.

Hutcheson, appearing before Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp with his lawyer, N. Scott Rosenblum, entered pleas of not guilty to 18 charges that include second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, making a false declaration, forgery, tampering with computer data and misconduct by notary.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 20.

Hutcheson, who was elected sheriff in November and took office in January, was arrested on 18 counts April 5, including an allegation he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with so much force she suffered a heart attack.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper T.S. Craig, on March 24, Hutcheson entered a beauty shop in East Prairie, Missouri, to pick up a paycheck for his sister-in-law. The sister-in-law had been accused of taking property belonging to the business, and the shop owner was holding the check until the property was returned.

The sheriff approached 77-year-old Bonnie Woods, an employee and sister of the shop owner, demanded the paycheck and threatened arrest if she refused. When Woods refused, Hutcheson grabbed her wrist and handcuffed her with enough force, it caused her to bleed. He then grabbed her other arm hard enough to cause “significant bruising,” Craig wrote. Hutcheson then grabbed the check, took off the handcuffs and left.

Woods felt chest pains and was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she had a heart attack. She was hospitalized for three days.