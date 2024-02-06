Mississippi County jail officer accused of sex crime with inmate

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, jail officer faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty after he allegedly received oral sex from an inmate.
Martin Baker of Cape Girardeau faces the Class E felony after an investigation by state Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.
Investigator trooper G.L. Hendrix wrote in a sworn affidavit that the female inmate told him that DNA she "collected in her bra" would provide the evidence to prove her claim.
Hendrix wrote that the crime occurred in an attorney/client room. Hendrix's probable-cause statement does not address consent. Missouri law states consent is not a defense in the crime.
The alleged sexual act itself was not captured on surveillance, but Hendrix wrote in the report that Baker escorted the victim to the attorney/client room, and while both were inside, "It appears Baker faces away from the door. Approximately one minute later, Correctional Officer Baker exits the room and returns shortly after. At approximately 1443 hours, Correctional Officer Baker opened the door and started to walk out of the room, the lights were turned off and back on shortly afterward." Hendrix wrote that Baker and the victim exited the room at 1444 hours.
Hendrix wrote that Baker was interviewed and denied ever going into the room with the inmate.
The victim's cellmate confirmed the victim's story, and added that Baker had sexually harassed her by grabbing her breasts as she exited her cell. Hendrix said that incident was not verified by video footage, but footage did reveal one of the inmates (the redactions of the names make it unclear whether it was the same victim or the cellmate) grabbed the victim's breast while she entered her cell.
A phone message left with Baker's attorney was not immediately returned.
The crime of sexual conduct in the course of public duty was a Class D felony until 2017 when it was lowered to a Class E felony.
A Class E felony is punishable by a prison sentence not to exceed four years.
