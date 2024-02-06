Mississippi County jail officer accused of sex crime with inmate

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, jail officer faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty after he allegedly received oral sex from an inmate.

Martin Baker of Cape Girardeau faces the Class E felony after an investigation by state Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Investigator trooper G.L. Hendrix wrote in a sworn affidavit that the female inmate told him that DNA she "collected in her bra" would provide the evidence to prove her claim.

Hendrix wrote that the crime occurred in an attorney/client room. Hendrix's probable-cause statement does not address consent. Missouri law states consent is not a defense in the crime.

The alleged sexual act itself was not captured on surveillance, but Hendrix wrote in the report that Baker escorted the victim to the attorney/client room, and while both were inside, "It appears Baker faces away from the door. Approximately one minute later, Correctional Officer Baker exits the room and returns shortly after. At approximately 1443 hours, Correctional Officer Baker opened the door and started to walk out of the room, the lights were turned off and back on shortly afterward." Hendrix wrote that Baker and the victim exited the room at 1444 hours.