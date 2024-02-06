Mississippi County family physician Jimmy Heath retires after 42 years

After 42 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Jimmy Heath retired from Ferguson Medical Group-East Prairie on Wednesday.

Heath started his career working at Weaver and Heath Clinic in 1980, then worked with Ferguson Medical Group from 1994 to the time of its partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System in 2019. After the partnership, he stayed with Saint Francis until his retirement.

Heath said when originally choosing what he wanted to do with his career in medicine, he wanted to "return back home" and "be able to take care of folks."

"So I delivered babies at our community hospital in Sikeston until 1986. So, to me, it was just a phenomenal opportunity that God gave me to be able to take care of folks from basically birth until when God took them home or until they moved off someplace or whatever occurred, but I just wanted to come back home and be part of our community," Heath said.

Heath said his family's been involved in farming and he's "somewhat involved in farming as well," citing it as another one of his passions.

He credited his grandparents' influence on giving him a positive outlook.

"My grandmother taught me how important education was and ... she taught me to be kind to people," Heath said. "She always told me it took a lot less energy to be positive and to be kind than it did to be ornery and negative. And indeed, she was correct. So, my grandparents had a tremendous influence in my life."

The physician said one of his favorite parts of his field was getting to know patients and watching them grow up.