Mississippi County deputy charged in connection with police chase

BUNCOMBE, Ill. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, deputy is facing charges in connection to a police chase into Illinois in October 2021.

On Thursday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 7, released their findings after investigating an officer-involved shooting involving officers from Mississippi County in October 2021.

After their findings, Capt. Barry Morgan of the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office was charged with official misconduct and battery relating to the arrest of the suspect. Morgan turned himself into the Alexander County Sheriff's Department on Thursday and was released after posting a $30,000/10% bond.

Initial reports from law enforcement were that Charleston Department of Public Safety received information around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021, there may be a stolen vehicle on the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop. The information received also indicated that the occupants were armed.

A DPS officer located the suspect vehicle and determined it was indeed stolen from the state of Illinois, according to Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes in October. The two male occupants were taken into custody, and one of them was placed in a patrol vehicle of the sheriff's department; the other in a Charleston DPS patrol vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was searched and a stolen firearm, stolen checks and approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine were located, Hearnes said.