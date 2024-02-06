Mission Possible: P&G employees mentor Cape jr. high students

Cape Girardeau Central Junior High students chose to accept the challenge of Mission Possible.

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students meet with Procter & Gamble (P&G) employees about seven times a school year to be part of Mission Possible, an afterschool mentoring program focusing on engineering activities to promote STEM education.

"[Mission Possible] exposes [students] to things they haven't thought about. There are a lot of these kids who don't know what engineering is, so this lets them see that it's an opportunity they might have for their future," faculty adviser Diana Valleroy said.

Valleroy has been advising the program for over a decade and even had her own children participate. She said she has seen lots of Mission Possible students go on to pursue engineering or medical careers, and, overall, it gives students a more informed decision on their career options.

During their most recent meeting Thursday, P&G employees informed students about pneumatics, engineering that makes use of gas, such as air. To demonstrate it, students used a syringe and tube system to create an equalizing air-pressure system that would operate a lift made of classroom materials, such as popsicle sticks, tape, rubber bands and chenille stems.