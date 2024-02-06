Missing Sikeston sisters found; woman in custody

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two sisters who went missing Sunday morning have been located.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, Amiracle J. Henry, 5, and Amaya L. Marr, 3, who went missing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday from 1305 William St.

According to Evelyn Aceves, DPS public information officer, officers were told a woman took her non-custodial children from foster care while they were outside the residence. The woman was seen placing the children in a vehicle and leaving the area.