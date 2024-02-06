Missing Sikeston sisters found; woman in custody

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two sisters who went missing Sunday morning have been located.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, Amiracle J. Henry, 5, and Amaya L. Marr, 3, who went missing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday from 1305 William St.
According to Evelyn Aceves, DPS public information officer, officers were told a woman took her non-custodial children from foster care while they were outside the residence. The woman was seen placing the children in a vehicle and leaving the area.
DPS contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Amber Alert program, which issued an endangered-person alert. The department also issued a message to surrounding agencies to advise them of the incident.
A tip from an anonymous caller led DPS to the woman’s location at a motel in Miner, Missouri.
Both children were located at approximately 6:30 p.m. and custody was returned to the Department of Family Services.
Akira Marr, 27, is in custody and charged with parental kidnapping.
