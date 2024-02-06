Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during Thursday search

RICH HILL, Mo. -- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone, backpack and shoes.

Nicole Mallatt's belongings were found Thursday within 100 yards of her home in Bates County, about 70 miles south of Kansas City. Mallatt, 36, went missing two days before Thanksgiving. Her mother, Debbie Lewis, said her daughter had been planning a big meal.

"We're just out here trying to find her and hoping that she's still alive, which doesn't look good after finding all of her things scattered everywhere. She would not do this. It's not Nicole," Lewis told KMBC-TV.