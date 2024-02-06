All sections
NewsApril 23, 2021
Missing Madison County woman found dead in Bollinger County; suspect is in custody
J.C. Reeves

A missing woman from Madison County was found dead Monday in Bollinger County.

According to a news release, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to a missing woman from Madison County. Bollinger County sheriff's deputies, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation.

During the investigation, several items of evidence were collected, including human remains. One suspect is in custody at the Bollinger County Jail pending formal charges, though as of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

Neither the woman nor the suspect were identified. Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham did not say whether the remains are those of the missing woman.

According to the state Highway Patrol, Jennifer Lynn Porzeinski, 37, of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been missing since Feb. 28. She and Gina Brooks, who has been missing since Aug. 5, 1989 and would be 45 now, are the only two women missing from Madison County.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the matter, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

