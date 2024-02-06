Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspect

A juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17, according to a department news release. Cpl. Tanner Hiett, a detective with the department, determined the juvenile had possibly left with Nicolas Hernandez.

Hernandez was wanted in Cape Girardeau County on a warrant for statutory sodomy and one for statutory rape. Law enforcement attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate Hernandez at his residence earlier that morning.