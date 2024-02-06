All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 23, 2023
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspect
A juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17, according to a department news release. Cpl. Tanner Hiett, a detective with the department, determined the juvenile had possibly left with Nicolas Hernandez...
Nathan English
Nicolas Hernandez
Nicolas Hernandez

A juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17, according to a department news release. Cpl. Tanner Hiett, a detective with the department, determined the juvenile had possibly left with Nicolas Hernandez.

Hernandez was wanted in Cape Girardeau County on a warrant for statutory sodomy and one for statutory rape. Law enforcement attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate Hernandez at his residence earlier that morning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hiett was able to determine two possible vehicles Hernandez could have been driving. One was found at his place of employment despite Hernandez being absent. The detective then pinged the juvenile's cellphone, which, at the time, was near Forrest City, Arkansas, traveling southwest. The FBI and Arkansas State Police were notified with the location and possible vehicle description.

Five hours after the Cape Girardeau Police Department learned the juvenile was missing, Arkansas State Police located the vehicle containing Hernandez and the victim near Malvern, Arkansas — about 335 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau. Hernandez was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

Hernandez is also being charged with kidnapping and the violation of a child order of protection. County Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller issued a no-bond warrant for Hernandez. He is awaiting extradition to Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy