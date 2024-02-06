Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspect

A juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes.
Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17, according to a department news release. Cpl. Tanner Hiett, a detective with the department, determined the juvenile had possibly left with Nicolas Hernandez.
Hernandez was wanted in Cape Girardeau County on a warrant for statutory sodomy and one for statutory rape. Law enforcement attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate Hernandez at his residence earlier that morning.
Hiett was able to determine two possible vehicles Hernandez could have been driving. One was found at his place of employment despite Hernandez being absent. The detective then pinged the juvenile's cellphone, which, at the time, was near Forrest City, Arkansas, traveling southwest. The FBI and Arkansas State Police were notified with the location and possible vehicle description.
Five hours after the Cape Girardeau Police Department learned the juvenile was missing, Arkansas State Police located the vehicle containing Hernandez and the victim near Malvern, Arkansas — about 335 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau. Hernandez was taken into custody following a traffic stop.
Hernandez is also being charged with kidnapping and the violation of a child order of protection. County Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller issued a no-bond warrant for Hernandez. He is awaiting extradition to Cape Girardeau.