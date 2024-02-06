Missing in Missouri: Many cases, each unique

From Gabby Petito to Lauren Cho, to name two recent cases, missing person situations garner much media attention.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all missing-person case, with the reasons for a person's absence spanning a wide spectrum of causes -- some nefarious, others not.

Detective Sgt. John Moore of Dexter (Missouri) Police Department said many missing person cases involve relationship issues -- a spouse or significant other leaves and doesn't want contact with the other person or a juvenile runs away from home.

"That happens more than actual abductions," he said. "A lot of times it's that or, unfortunately, elderly folks who are out here driving and get lost, don't know where they are."

Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department agreed.

"The vast majority of missing persons cases are not associated with a forcible kidnapping. The largest percentage of those who are reported as missing are adults who have chosen to voluntarily walk away from their family's home," he said. "Mental illness, drug abuse and substance abuse are the largest contributing factors. The only missing children reports from the past year have been juveniles who have run away temporarily and have since been found safe and secure."

Hann said many "missing" persons are not actually missing.

"Our agency has located several people who were reported as missing who have told us they want the reporting party to 'leave them alone' once we find them, and our agency has located countless adults who lived with their parents and they voluntarily chose substance abuse and living on the street to returning to the rules of their household," he explained. "We cannot forcibly return an adult who has committed no crime, we can just educate them on available resources and try to offer them any help they may require. It is extremely rare that a person is reported as missing and we do not have any information on their whereabouts."

But law enforcement agencies receive many reports of a missing person. As of this week, there are nearly 600 missing persons listed in the Missouri State Highway Patrol's database. Some of those have been missing for decades. Others disappeared this week. Hann said such cases are not infrequent in the city.

"The number of missing persons vary from year to year but Cape Girardeau has taken approximately 30 missing persons reports in the past year. All of these cases have resulted in the missing person being located during this 12-month reporting period," he noted.

Missing in Missouri

Active missing person cases in Southeast Missouri include:

Evan Batterton