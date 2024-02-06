Missing boy found hidden in mother's attic

CAMDENTON, Mo. -- The five-month-long hunt for a missing Missouri boy who is the subject of a custody dispute has ended after sheriff's officials found the 6-year-old hidden in an attic crawl space.

The Camden County Sheriff's office said in a news release that officers found Braedence Jones and his mother Aubrey Ferguson on Tuesday in the crawl space at a home in rural Laclede County in southwest Missouri.

Authorities say the crawl space was nailed shut but have not suggested the child was trapped inside.