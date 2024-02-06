All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2019

Missing boy found hidden in mother's attic

CAMDENTON, Mo. -- The five-month-long hunt for a missing Missouri boy who is the subject of a custody dispute has ended after sheriff's officials found the 6-year-old hidden in an attic crawl space. The Camden County Sheriff's office said in a news release that officers found Braedence Jones and his mother Aubrey Ferguson on Tuesday in the crawl space at a home in rural Laclede County in southwest Missouri...

Associated Press

CAMDENTON, Mo. -- The five-month-long hunt for a missing Missouri boy who is the subject of a custody dispute has ended after sheriff's officials found the 6-year-old hidden in an attic crawl space.

The Camden County Sheriff's office said in a news release that officers found Braedence Jones and his mother Aubrey Ferguson on Tuesday in the crawl space at a home in rural Laclede County in southwest Missouri.

Authorities say the crawl space was nailed shut but have not suggested the child was trapped inside.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ferguson and her boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, have been arrested.

Braedence was returned to his biological father, who has court-ordered custody of the boy.

Ferguson was charged in August with child abduction.

Camden County officials say more charges are being sought against Ferguson and Ziegler.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general el...
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Misso...
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America ann...
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy