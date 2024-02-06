All sections
June 16, 2018

Missing 3-year-old found in cornfield, dog at her side

QULIN, Mo. -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield, her faithful dog by her side. In fact, the tiny Yorkshire terrier played a role in her rescue. The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call the girl had wandered away from her home near Qulin in Butler County...

Associated Press

QULIN, Mo. -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield, her faithful dog by her side.

In fact, the tiny Yorkshire terrier played a role in her rescue.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call the girl had wandered away from her home near Qulin in Butler County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said a search began, including an airplane, but the girl was not found overnight.

Volunteers joined police to search a cornfield Friday morning. Just after 8 a.m., search dogs began barking -- and a tiny dog voice started yapping in response.

Searchers found the girl with her dog. The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

