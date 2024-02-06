Miss. Co. administrator appointed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, woman was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as Mississippi County (Missouri) public administrator.
Melissa Davis of Charleston was appointed to the post, Parson's office announced Friday. Davis has served as a social worker for Charleston Manor since 2014 and has served as the facility's acting administrator since 2021. She has nearly 18 years' experience as a social worker in long-term care facilities. Davis assumed the position after Julie Summers-Day resigned in August.
