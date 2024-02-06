Mishap at Six Flags water park draws attention to lax regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month from the force of the "Typhoon Twister" that featured a five-story drop and a "45-foot zero gravity wave wall."

Officials said it's no surprise the slide didn't have to pass a government safety review, even though an estimated 80 million people flock to about 1,000 waterparks in the U.S. every year.

The ride is exempt from a Missouri law regulating amusement rides passed in 2004.

"If it has mechanical things to get you up ... then it's a ride," said Mike O'Connell, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

"If you don't have that, and if it's basically gravity, it doesn't meet the definition of a ride," he said.

Representatives of other water parks around the state said they also operate with little to no state oversight.

Six states don't regulate the amusement park industry at all, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions: Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah. Oversight is lax in many others.

The lack of a specific Missouri law about water slides is a problem, said Ken Martin, a Virginia-based amusement park safety consultant who has been registered as a third-party inspector in Missouri.

"It falls through the cracks," he said about attractions lacking specific regulations.

The town of Eureka, Missouri, where the park is located 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, relies on St. Louis County to handle all inspections and permits for attractions. The permit Typhoon Twister received from St. Louis County's public works department only reviewed the ride's machinery and plumbing.

"This represents the entirety of our involvement in the inspection of water rides/slides," David Wrone, a county spokesman wrote in an email.

A county water inspection hasn't happened yet, and even when it does county spokesman Cordell Whitlock said: "We test water quality on rides, but not safety or construction."