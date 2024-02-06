SIKESTON, Mo. — A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family.
When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or Bernepoodle — was the only family member inside and unaccounted for when fire crews arrived on scene.
"I had taken off the rest of the year for Christmas vacation, and it was my first day off work," Jeannie Lingle recalled about that day. "I left Ernie home that afternoon to pick up the kids from school. It was an early-release Wednesday. Typically, he goes with me to drop off and rides in the afternoon to pickup, but on that day, I had not given him his lunch at the typical time so he didn't go with me. I gave him his lunch and took off to get the kids."
Lingle returned with her 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter about an hour later. She said she pulled her vehicle into the garage as usual. Lingle said her daughter was the first one in the house and immediately returned, screaming: "The house is on fire!"
"I got the kids and the vehicle away from the house and started looking for Ernie," Lingle said. "I did not go into the house. I was breaking windows and yelling for Ernie. It was gut-wrenching. There was so much smoke and fire."
In the meantime, 911 was called, and fire crews arrived on scene.
"We were all in training that day and taking a break, and everyone's phones went off for a structure fire on North Ridge Road," said Sgt. Tyler Rowe with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Along with Sikeston DPS' fire division, responding to provide mutual aid were Morehouse and Scott County Rural Fire.
Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for Sikeston DPS, noted the fire was hard to deal with that day because of strong winds fueling it.
"We jumped in and began attacking the fire and extinguishing it, and I was going to vent the roof and it was decided we had the fire knocked down," Rowe recalled.
Rowe said he asked Wheetley if they'd done their primary and secondary searches. They knew every person was out of the house, but they hadn't located Ernie.
So, Rowe said, he and Mason Laymon, a part-time officer with DPS and also an EMT at South Scott County Ambulance and volunteer for Scott County Rural Fire, accompanied him into the home to look for Ernie. Their plan was to go in through the garage and do a search of the basement and work their way up in the house.
"We went in the house and proceeded down the stairs, and there was a lot of soot and ash — and the smoke was waist-high," Rowe said. "You could tell there was a TV area, and it was really hard to see. It was smoky, but I did a right-hand search and started feeling along the wall and made it 10 to 15 feet in the basement and thought I felt something bump me. I turned around, and there was Ernie."
Rowe said he grabbed Ernie, who unbeknownst to him weighed 78 pounds. They were looking for a dog but didn't know what kind of dog, he said.
"I picked him up because I didn't know if he was hurt, and I didn't want him to burn his paws," Rowe said. "I was relieved to find him alive, breathing and well."
Meanwhile, Lingle and her two children could only watch from the outside — and wait.
"I was preparing myself and trying to prepare the kids for the fact we were going to lose Ernie," Lingle said. "There was too much fire and too much smoke, and we just stood and watched."
Within about 45 minutes, the fire was under control, and Jeannie Lingle heard someone yell: "Ernie's out!"
"We didn't know what that meant," she said. "I took off running across the street and could see Ernie was alert, but beyond that, I didn't know. ... Sgt. Rowe carried out Ernie like a shepherd carried sheep. I was overcome with joy, and I think everybody there was."
Lingle's husband was out of town on business at the time of the fire, but she said he was aware of the situation at the time. She said he was on the phone with someone at the scene and could hear the cheers across the yard when everyone learned Ernie was safely out of the fire.
"After that, the whole day just turned a corner," Lingle said.
Ernie was taken to Bootheel Animal Clinic in Sikeston where a veterinarian checked him out for any injuries, but he was fine, Lingle said.
"He was very dirty and smoky," she said of her pet.
Rowe and Lingle said they think when the fire broke out, Ernie went down to the basement and tried to hide.
"Ernie doesn't usually go in the basement," Lingle said. "It was probably instinct, and he knew enough to get away and stay down there."
The Lingles' home received heavy fire and smoke damage, and the cause of the fire was determined to be an issue with the stove, according to Wheetley.
However, Lingle said the community immediately responded to show her family support.
"I've never seen anything like it in all my life," she said. "We have had every support — from toiletries and blankets to a home with Christmas decorations and a tree and ornaments, and we have friends working on a house that will be more permanent.
She said almost all of the Christmas gifts she had purchased prior to the fire were able to be saved.
"We lost our ornaments. My husband and I had ornaments from our childhoods, baby's first Christmas ornaments and ornaments from travel, and that's sad, but they can also be replaced — many of them," Lingle said.
A couple days after the fire, the Lingles — with Ernie in tow — went to the fire station to thank Rowe again in person.
"And we had to have a picture of them together," Lingle said.
For Rowe and the other officers, they were just doing their jobs, he said.
"We train for this and hope it never happens, but when it does happen, we give everything we've got until we can't no more," Rowe said.
Rowe sad he's been a dog owner his entire life, and he knows if it was his house on fire, any of the firefighters who responded would do the same for him.
"Animals, to a lot of people, are like children, and we try to take care of everyone in the family and we try to take care of the pets if we can," Rowe said.
Rowe noted oftentimes fire crews don't see animals make it out of heavy fires like the Lingles' home because of smoke inhalation, and finding Ernie alive and well becomes a bright spot, especially around Christmastime.
"It was a great feeling," Rowe said. "It's why we — police and fire — do the job. There's a sense of pride in finding the joy and a little peace out of a disaster like this one."
