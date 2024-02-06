SIKESTON, Mo. — A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family.

When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or Bernepoodle — was the only family member inside and unaccounted for when fire crews arrived on scene.

"I had taken off the rest of the year for Christmas vacation, and it was my first day off work," Jeannie Lingle recalled about that day. "I left Ernie home that afternoon to pick up the kids from school. It was an early-release Wednesday. Typically, he goes with me to drop off and rides in the afternoon to pickup, but on that day, I had not given him his lunch at the typical time so he didn't go with me. I gave him his lunch and took off to get the kids."

Lingle returned with her 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter about an hour later. She said she pulled her vehicle into the garage as usual. Lingle said her daughter was the first one in the house and immediately returned, screaming: "The house is on fire!"

"I got the kids and the vehicle away from the house and started looking for Ernie," Lingle said. "I did not go into the house. I was breaking windows and yelling for Ernie. It was gut-wrenching. There was so much smoke and fire."

In the meantime, 911 was called, and fire crews arrived on scene.

"We were all in training that day and taking a break, and everyone's phones went off for a structure fire on North Ridge Road," said Sgt. Tyler Rowe with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Along with Sikeston DPS' fire division, responding to provide mutual aid were Morehouse and Scott County Rural Fire.

Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for Sikeston DPS, noted the fire was hard to deal with that day because of strong winds fueling it.

"We jumped in and began attacking the fire and extinguishing it, and I was going to vent the roof and it was decided we had the fire knocked down," Rowe recalled.

Rowe said he asked Wheetley if they'd done their primary and secondary searches. They knew every person was out of the house, but they hadn't located Ernie.

So, Rowe said, he and Mason Laymon, a part-time officer with DPS and also an EMT at South Scott County Ambulance and volunteer for Scott County Rural Fire, accompanied him into the home to look for Ernie. Their plan was to go in through the garage and do a search of the basement and work their way up in the house.

"We went in the house and proceeded down the stairs, and there was a lot of soot and ash — and the smoke was waist-high," Rowe said. "You could tell there was a TV area, and it was really hard to see. It was smoky, but I did a right-hand search and started feeling along the wall and made it 10 to 15 feet in the basement and thought I felt something bump me. I turned around, and there was Ernie."

Rowe said he grabbed Ernie, who unbeknownst to him weighed 78 pounds. They were looking for a dog but didn't know what kind of dog, he said.

"I picked him up because I didn't know if he was hurt, and I didn't want him to burn his paws," Rowe said. "I was relieved to find him alive, breathing and well."

Meanwhile, Lingle and her two children could only watch from the outside — and wait.

"I was preparing myself and trying to prepare the kids for the fact we were going to lose Ernie," Lingle said. "There was too much fire and too much smoke, and we just stood and watched."

Within about 45 minutes, the fire was under control, and Jeannie Lingle heard someone yell: "Ernie's out!"

"We didn't know what that meant," she said. "I took off running across the street and could see Ernie was alert, but beyond that, I didn't know. ... Sgt. Rowe carried out Ernie like a shepherd carried sheep. I was overcome with joy, and I think everybody there was."