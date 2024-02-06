All sections
January 22, 2021

Minor injuries reported in wreck at Mount Auburn, Themis intersection

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According Sgt. Brad Neels of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries. It's unknown how many people were involved at this time...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.
J.C. Reeves

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.

According Sgt. Brad Neels of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries. It's unknown how many people were involved at this time.

Traffic on Mount Auburn was backed up, and vehicles traveling north were required to take a detour to bypass the accident.

More details will be reported as they become available.

