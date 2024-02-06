All sections
NewsJune 28, 2021

Minor flood warning issued for Cape

A flood warning has been issued for Cape Girardeau. On Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning from Monday evening through Friday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. Sunday evening, the Mississippi River was at just over 25 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge and was projected to be at a flood stage of 32 feet by late Monday or early Tuesday...

Southeast Missourian

A flood warning has been issued for Cape Girardeau.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning from Monday evening through Friday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.

Sunday night, the Mississippi River was at almost 28 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge and was projected to be at a flood stage of 32 feet by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Minor flooding is forecast, according to a NWS bulletin sent out via an email from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management.

The river is expected to crest at 34.5 feet Wednesday evening and fall below flood state late Friday morning, according to the bulletin.

The Themis Street floodgate in downtown Cape Girardeau does not close until the river reaches 36 feet.

