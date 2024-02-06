Minnesota raft rider returns to Cape to thank supporters

Erich Mische's unusual 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state raft trip last fall, which brought him to Cape Girardeau and many other cities and towns along the Mississippi River, saved his not-for-profit organization, the Minnesota man said -- and he's coming back to southeast Missouri to show his gratitude and to push a tale he's written about the experience.

Mische, 58, will be in Cape Wednesday at the river's Broadway floodgate at Broadway and Water streets -- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. -- to sell and sign copies of his book, "Hope on the River."

Mische, a former chief of staff to ex-U.S. Senator Norm Coleman, said his nine-year old nonprofit, called Spare Key, had reached a financial crossroads during the height of COVID-19.

"As the pandemic deepened in 2020, we were in serious jeopardy of having to close our doors. Fundraising had dried up. Events were being cancelled. We were looking at anywhere from a $500,000 to $750,000 deficit -- which for a small not-for-profit like ours really is lethal," Mische said. "We had to come up with something, so I thought a raft journey would be eye-catching and compelling to people, even though I knew nothing about boating. We ended up raising more than $275,000, more than my initial goal, which was critical to our capacity to operate."

Mische, who said he had $5,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for the trip, said most of the fundraising came through sponsorships he sold.

"The raft looked like something out of NASCAR, because we had advertising plastered all over it. I had a beef jerky sponsor, a portable solar power sponsor, a boat motor sponsor, among many others. [The trip] was an idea borne out of desperation. There is no other way we could have raised the amount of money we did with any other idea at that time," he said.

Local thanks

Mische said he never would have made it from St. Paul, Minnesota to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, without the help of people who live along the river's route, such as John McGowan, with Commerce Bank in Cape Girardeau.

"I helped [Erich] with a sponsor to pay for his hotel at Courtyard by Marriott, arranged for a meal at Pilot House, helped him connect with local media and with mayors further south on the Mississippi," said McGowan Monday.