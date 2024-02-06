Minnesota man seeking Grampa's truck in Southeast Missouri

Certain memories are not easily forgotten. Especially those involving burning vehicles and fast-acting grandparents. One Minnesota man is on a mission to locate the truck associated with that memory, and he is offering a reward to whoever can help him track it down.

A recent advertisement in the classified pages of the Southeast Missourian boasted a $500 cash reward in exchange for the rediscovery of a 1972 GMC pickup, loaded with sentimental value.

Mark Hagen, who took out the advertisement, said the truck belonged to his grandfather, and he and his brother want it back because of their fond memories of spending summers on his farm in northern Minnesota.

The copper colored GMC Sierra is believed to have been sold to a man named Jeff, near Whitewater.

Hagen, 60, said the truck was all-original when he saw it last, with a deluxe interior and a 350 V-8.

ï¿½This thing was loaded,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½It had everything except A/C. And that 350 engine, boy, it had some balls. People take those today and make them into race engines.ï¿½

If the truck is recovered, though, Hagen and his brother plan to restore it to its original glory. Hagen said his grandfather, a grain and cattle farmer, was reluctant to get a truck in the first place.

ï¿½He had this 1950 Chevrolet coupe and he drove it just like a pickup. We told him, ï¿½Grampa you got to get a truck.ï¿½ We kept on him; we never thought heï¿½d get one that nice,ï¿½ Hagen said.

Hagenï¿½s younger brother, Matt, 50, learned to drive in the vehicle, and their grandfather, who lived into his 90s, often wanted his grandsons to drive him around in it.