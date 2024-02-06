All sections
NewsFebruary 22, 2018
Miniature art hoping to leave big impression
Visual Art Co-Op is featuring miniature art at the Arts Council Gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau. "It's been going on for a number of years. The wall was specifically designed when we moved over to that location for that purpose," Carrie Little of the Cape Girardeau Arts Council and Co-Op group said. "We use the inside of the wall, and we feature two larger displays on the outside facing the street, except at Christmas...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Visual Art Co-Op is featuring miniature art at the Arts Council Gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"It's been going on for a number of years. The wall was specifically designed when we moved over to that location for that purpose," Carrie Little of the Cape Girardeau Arts Council and Co-Op group said. "We use the inside of the wall, and we feature two larger displays on the outside facing the street, except at Christmas.

Little said this year they asked everyone to bring more items for the mini wall, but they wanted to do both sides so they could be seen from the street as well.

"And it worked out nicely; it brought a lot more people in too. They were curious," Little said.

Little said there are some distinguishable characteristics between the Arts Council and Co-Op group.

Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday.
Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday.

"The Co-Op group is still part of the Arts Council group, we share the building, and we also display on the other side once in a while, too. But the side to the left, that gallery, is for the Co-Op," Carrie said. "That means there are certain memberships for people who wanted to have something up every month, and the mini wall is kind of a throwback to when we were at our other location, where we had a glass case with glass shelves to put little pieces in. The wall developed from that..."

Little said the easels are utilized for the pieces of art that maybe need to "have a little more support, or maybe they don't have a frame on them."

And interestingly enough, Little added that many of the frames from the pieces she finds at rummage sales.

"It still gives them a nice display. And we try to keep the price a little lower too. It's more of an encouragement to the community to get them involved and give them a price range they can handle," Little said. "We try to keep the prices under $75."

Each piece of miniature artwork is for sale, and Little said when sold, the proceeds go back to the artists, and a percentage goes to the Arts Council, as well. The prices depend what type of artwork it is, and what price the artist feels is appropriate.

Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday.
Miniature artwork is displayed in the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery on Wednesday.

"That's how they keep the doors open," Little said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Pertinent address:

16 N Spanish St

Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

Local News
