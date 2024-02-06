With it being 10 years since commercial trapping particulars have been analyzed within Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, near Puxico, Missouri, the public-use initiative is once again seeking feedback.

According to officials, the 15-day comment period for Mingo’s Draft Compatibility Determination on proposed commercial trapping begins Thursday.

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge manager Ben Mense said any use a national wildlife refuge is proposing to allow must go through the process.

“It’s a way to ensure that particular use is not going to affect or negatively affect the purposes of the refuge and why it was established,” he said.

Typically, he said, similar compatibility determinations are good for 10 years. Mense also said this particular use is expiring at the end of the year.

And it’s nothing the refuge isn’t already doing, he said, “We’re just going through the administrative process to continue that use.”