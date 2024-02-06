Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center

State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university.

Members of the state Coordinating Board of Higher Education provisionally approved Mineral Area College's proposal to offer several dozen associate programs at the center for a five-year period. The programs involve lower-level academic courses an incoming university student would likely take in their first and second years of pursing a four-year degree.

Southeast Missouri State University opposed MAC's plan, contending it had jurisdiction over collegiate academic offerings in Cape Girardeau. At the heart of the debate were the facts that widely enrolled lower-level academic courses are more profitable for institutions of higher learning and students already enrolled in an institution of higher learning are more likely to continue their education there, rather than transferring.

Earlier this year, MAC acquired geographical jurisdiction for Cape Girardeau County from Three Rivers College, which had been authorized to offer academic courses at the college center. That move led to the oversight showdown. CBHE members directed MAC and SEMO officials to try to negotiate a settlement of the issue, and the deadline for that agreement passed at the end of May.

Wednesday's action was the first announced since that mediation directive.

Joe Gilgour, MAC president, said Wednesday's decision is a win for students and, ultimately, SEMO. He characterized MAC's lower-level academic course offerings at the college center as serving as a "feeder" for the university.

"This is so good for the community," he said in an email. "We will be able to help students finish technical degrees and transfer to the university. It will open doors for students who may not quite be ready for the university but want to go there."