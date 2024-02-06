Miner woman arrested for alleged weapon violation

A Miner, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday for several alleged violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Amy Kestner, 46, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, no license plate lamp and failure to wear a seat belt.
She was taken to the county jail and released.
