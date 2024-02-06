Miner board in upheaval; mayor under fire

MINER, Mo. — Since June, the Miner Board of Aldermen has dealt with physical altercations, allegations of illegal meeting practices, along with several resignations by board members, culminating with a motion to remove the city’s mayor.

In June, Frank Tatum was elected mayor, and since, three members of the Board of Aldermen have resigned: Renee Clark, Don Foster and Phil Winters.

Tatum won the mayoral race, defeating four other candidates. One of those he defeated was Bill James, who was serving as the mayor after the previous mayor, Darren Chapman, resigned before his term was up.

During a meeting after the election, Tatum allegedly punched James during an argument.

“There was COVID and he was in my face, calling me names, and so I punched him,” Tatum said. “I was provoked into doing it. It was self-defense. I haven’t been charged with anything, so I guess (law enforcement) thought it was self-defense, too.”

When contacted by the Standard Democrat, James elected to not comment for the story.

“It’s like the Hatfields and McCoys,” said Foster, who said he resigned due to health reasons. “Between the two, they’ve contaminated this town. They have a vendetta against each other. It’s childish. They’re 80-year-old men.”

Clark agreed, saying she was taken aback by the mayor striking a citizen.

“I feel it was wrong for a mayor to hit a resident,” Clark said. “To me, that’s not what a leader does.”

Clark, who had been on the board for more than four years, said she resigned after a couple meetings with Tatum in charge, adding she herself had words with Tatum.

“I wasn’t going to be part of that,” Clark said. “I thought some of the stuff he was trying to do was illegal.

“He was trying to get something passed that wasn’t on the agenda, and I told him I wouldn’t vote for it. Frank wanted to do it, so he did it anyway. Just a lot of illegal stuff. There are some things you don’t do.”

Tatum is accused of such things as talking about an employee in a closed session that wasn’t on the agenda and removing items from the agenda instead of tabling the item or letting the board vote.