Millions at stake over Ameren fight with property tax assessments

Sixteen counties, including Cape Girardeau County, have been in a legal battle with Ameren Missouri since 2013 over the assessment of natural-gas distribution lines.

At issue are millions of dollars in tax money that local governments, particularly school districts, can't touch while the money sits in escrow.

The utility company continues to pay its property taxes under protest, arguing the assessments are too high, and it should be taxed less.

But assessors, including Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams, said depreciation is factored in, and assessors simply are following state law.

Besides Cape Girardeau County, four other Southeast Missouri counties are participants in the court battle: Bollinger, Butler, Scott and Stoddard.

In addition to the 16 counties, three other counties -- including Ste. Genevieve County -- have joined forces in the legal fight. Those three have similar assessment disputes with another utility.

Adams said about $13 million combined in the 16 counties is being held in escrow. That money was paid in protest by Ameren from 2013 through 2016.

The money in escrow increases by about $3.5 million a year, he said.

Ameren officials list a far different escrow balance.

Warren Wood, Ameren's vice president for external affairs and communications, said Ameren paid about $591 million in property taxes. Only $8.6 million of that is in dispute, or less than 1.5 percent, he said.

Adams said Ameren has about 300 miles of gas distribution lines in Cape Girardeau County, most of them in the city of Cape Girardeau.

According to Adams, about $1.5 million in taxes owed local governmental entities in Cape Girardeau County is being held in escrow. Most of that is tax money that would be paid to the Cape Girardeau School District, Adams said.

Cape Girardeau school officials said the district's share is over $1.1 million and is money the district can't spend.

"We can't build a budget around escrowed funds," assistant superintendent Neil Glass said.

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent James Welker said Ameren's actions are a financial challenge for all affected school districts.

"It is hurting school districts, and we don't have access to those funds," he said.

"It is very frustrating. It needs to be resolved," Welker added.

Adams called Ameren's actions "an atrocity."

The utility company has lost every step of the way in its efforts to pay less property tax, Adams said.

The utility company lost its case at hearings before boards of equalization in the counties, the Missouri State Tax Commission and circuit courts, he said.

Ameren has filed appeals, Adams said, but the company has contested assessments on a county-by-county basis.

"Ameren is bleeding us for more money," he said, suggesting the utility firm believes assessors eventually will give in because of the mounting legal cost.