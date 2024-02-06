A reportedly suicidal male exchanged gunfire with local and state law enforcement officers Wednesday before being taken into custody.
A release from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham said county authorities and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a home on County Road 342 in response to a reported suicidal male, Camaron Earley of Millersville.
Upon their arrival, the agents made contact with Earley, and a short time later, he began firing a semi-automatic rifle at them, according to a news release from Graham.
"After a brief exchange of gunfire with the male, additional law enforcement resources were requested to respond to the scene for mutual aid. Shortly after their arrival, the male subject was taken into custody without further incident and transported to an area jail, where he remains incarcerated," Graham's release stated.
Earley has formally been charged with seven counts of first-degree assault-special victim, a Class A felony, and seven counts of armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.
Earley was being sought on two felony warrants for unlawful use of a weapon.
Earley is being held without bond.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Control is investigating further.
In addition to the Bollinger County and Highway Patrol personnel who responded to the scene, officers of Marble Hill (Missouri) Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office assisted, Graham said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.