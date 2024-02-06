A reportedly suicidal male exchanged gunfire with local and state law enforcement officers Wednesday before being taken into custody.

A release from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham said county authorities and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a home on County Road 342 in response to a reported suicidal male, Camaron Earley of Millersville.

Upon their arrival, the agents made contact with Earley, and a short time later, he began firing a semi-automatic rifle at them, according to a news release from Graham.

"After a brief exchange of gunfire with the male, additional law enforcement resources were requested to respond to the scene for mutual aid. Shortly after their arrival, the male subject was taken into custody without further incident and transported to an area jail, where he remains incarcerated," Graham's release stated.