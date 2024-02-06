Millersville man dies in motorcycle crash

A 50-year-old Millersville man died Wednesday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding as a result of a traffic crash, Cape Girardeau police said.
Nicholas Minor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
Hann said the incident happened when a passenger vehicle turned west from the southbound lanes of Kingshighway and collided with the northbound motorcycle.
The motorcycle caught fire. Hann said the fire was extinguished quickly.
No other injuries were reported.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.