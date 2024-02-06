Millersville man dies in motorcycle crash

A 50-year-old Millersville man died Wednesday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding as a result of a traffic crash, Cape Girardeau police said.

Nicholas Minor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.