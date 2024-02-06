Millersville man dies in crash near Daisy

A Millersville man was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Route B near Daisy, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

James D. Brown, 40, was driving south on Route B in a 1992 Toyota Camry at approximately 4:50 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a concrete culvert before overturning and ejecting the driver, according to highway patrol.