November 5, 2019

Millersville man dies in crash near Daisy

Southeast Missourian

A Millersville man was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Route B near Daisy, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

James D. Brown, 40, was driving south on Route B in a 1992 Toyota Camry at approximately 4:50 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a concrete culvert before overturning and ejecting the driver, according to highway patrol.

The report said the driver was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash and the vehicle was totaled.

Brown was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, according to the report.

According to his obituary, Brown enjoyed football, fishing and watching his nephew wrestle. A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson, with funeral services to follow.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

