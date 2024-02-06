Millersville man arrested for alleged DWI

A Millersville man was arrested Saturday evening for alleged driving while intoxicated.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Garrett Pannier, 31, in Cape Girardeau County and cited him for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
