Millersville man arrested for alleged DWI

Authorities arrested a Millersville man Sunday afternoon for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Terry Farrow, 75, was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to the county jail and released.
