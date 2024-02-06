All sections
NewsJune 23, 2022

Millersville contractor may be awarded second Jackson bridge project

Putz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span later this year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The site of Jackson's West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project is seen Feb. 15. Putz Construction of Millersville is low bidder for the work, city officials announced this week. Putz is already building the Hubble Creek Bridge inside Jackson City Park.
The site of Jackson's West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project is seen Feb. 15. Putz Construction of Millersville is low bidder for the work, city officials announced this week. Putz is already building the Hubble Creek Bridge inside Jackson City Park.Jeff Long

Putz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span later this year.

Bid tabulations were revealed Monday for the West Mary Street Bridge Replacement and Sidewalk Project at the entrance to City Park.

Putz was low bidder for the job at $1,643,870.58.

Two other bids were received: $1,667,141.55 from C-Hill Civil Contractors of Illinois and $2,088,786.25 from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge.

Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, which performed construction engineering and inspection services for the West Mary job, submitted a letter of recommendation for Putz.

It is expected the Board of Aldermen will vote to approve Putz for the newest bridge work at the board's next meeting July 5.

Other projects

  • Paving Pros LLC of Oak Ridge has been recommended by city staff for the 2022 asphalt pavement improvement program at a cost of $346,960.80.
  • Lochmueller Group, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, has been recommended by city engineer Anna Bergmark for the design of the North High Street (U.S. 61) and Deerwood Drive roundabout. Seven companies submitted qualification packages for consideration.

"This is a very busy time for the City of Jackson with lots of projects going on," Kent Peetz, Jackson's Public Works director, said Wednesday.

Local News
