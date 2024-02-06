Millersville contractor may be awarded second Jackson bridge project

Putz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span later this year.

Bid tabulations were revealed Monday for the West Mary Street Bridge Replacement and Sidewalk Project at the entrance to City Park.

Putz was low bidder for the job at $1,643,870.58.

Two other bids were received: $1,667,141.55 from C-Hill Civil Contractors of Illinois and $2,088,786.25 from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge.