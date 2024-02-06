Millersville contractor may be awarded second Jackson bridge project

Putz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span later this year.
Bid tabulations were revealed Monday for the West Mary Street Bridge Replacement and Sidewalk Project at the entrance to City Park.
Putz was low bidder for the job at $1,643,870.58.
Two other bids were received: $1,667,141.55 from C-Hill Civil Contractors of Illinois and $2,088,786.25 from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge.
Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, which performed construction engineering and inspection services for the West Mary job, submitted a letter of recommendation for Putz.
It is expected the Board of Aldermen will vote to approve Putz for the newest bridge work at the board's next meeting July 5.
"This is a very busy time for the City of Jackson with lots of projects going on," Kent Peetz, Jackson's Public Works director, said Wednesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.