Miller honored for judicial service

“The Court is pleased with the willingness of our judges to share their talents outside their home circuits,” said Missouri Chief Justice George W. Draper III at a September ceremony in Jefferson City. “I spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s trial courts, first as a prosecutor and then as a judge, and I know first-hand how important it is for the people of our state to have their cases resolved efficiently, fairly and without undue delay. We appreciate all the much-needed assistance of our qualified, capable and experienced judges who travel outside their home counties to hear cases through the state, which helps our judiciary serve the public well.”

Judge Frank E. Miller has served as an associate circuit judge since Jan. 1, 2019. Originally from Jackson, Miller lives in Cape Girardeau with his wife and three children. He previously worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County for approximately eight years. While working as a prosecutor, Miller was the recipient of the prestigious Lon O. Hocker Trial Lawyer Award in 2017, presented by the Missouri Bar Foundation. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, Miller was an aide to former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson. Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in 2002 from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and his law degree in 2005 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.