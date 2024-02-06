Mill Spring couple, child killed; suspect in custody

Authorities made a gruesome discovery Monday morning on a Butler County farm when they found the bodies of a Mill Spring, Missouri, couple and their toddler daughter, who had been the subjects of an earlier endangered-persons advisory.

Although no motive for their deaths has been released, Drew D. Atchison of Williamsville, Missouri, has confessed to the killings.

Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Jackson charged the 24-year-old Monday afternoon with three Class A felonies of first-degree murder, three unclassified felonies of armed criminal action, two Class A felonies of child kidnapping and the Class D felony of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Atchison, who is being held without bond, is accused of cutting the throats of Harley Michael Million, 24, and Samara Fontaine Kitts, 23, on Thursday, as well as kidnapping their 17-month old daughter, Willa Fontaine Million, by confining her for a ï¿½substantial period of time.ï¿½

After the couple was killed, Atchison allegedly left the child alone at her Mill Spring home. He returned Friday to get the toddler and later shot her, authorities said.

The charges stem from an investigation by Wayne County Sheriffï¿½s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and its Division of Drug and Crime Control and Butler County Sheriffï¿½s Department.

On Friday before the murders were discovered, Wayne County deputies went to a residence on Cemetery Road in Williamsville to investigate a report of a truck parked in a vacant carport.

The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado belonged to Harley M. Million, highway patrol Cpl. J.A. Lacey said.

ï¿½At that point, we found blood in the back of the truck (but) also what appeared to be deer hair,ï¿½ Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said. ï¿½We just assumed someone had killed a deer and was hiding the truck.ï¿½

Finch said the truck had a tarp over the front and part of its bed; however, nothing appeared suspicious.

On Sunday, the sheriffï¿½s department received a report of three missing persons from a Mill Spring residence.

ï¿½We didnï¿½t have a connection until we got to the residence where the people were missing, then the dots were connected,ï¿½ Finch said.

The reporting party, he said, told deputies Million, Kitts and their child ï¿½had not been heard from in several days.ï¿½ The family had not been able to contact either Million or Kitts since Thursday.

Accompanied by family members, deputies went to the residence where they found evidence at the rear of the house indicating a possible homicide had occurred, Lacey said.

ï¿½There didnï¿½t appear to be anything missing; guns were still in the gun cabinet, the TV, all that stuff was there,ï¿½ Finch said.

A deputy discovered blood on the door and what appeared to have been blood washed off the carport.

Finch said the residence was cleared to make sure no one was inside and then a search warrant was obtained for the house.

ï¿½One picture frame (was found) that was broken; a random picture frame, that was the only disturbance in the house,ï¿½ said Finch, who indicated authorities believe Million and Kitts had been killed on the porch.

A separate search warrant, Finch said, was obtained for Millionï¿½s truck, which was photographed and towed from Williamsville to Greenville.

As officers were processing the house, ï¿½we were getting information that Mr. Atchison may be somehow connected,ï¿½ said Finch, who described Atchison as being an acquaintance of the victims.

During the investigation, Lacey said, officers spoke with Millionï¿½s mother, Karie Million, who had pulled her sonï¿½s cellphone records. Those records indicated Atchison had contacted Michael Million on Friday.

Investigators, Lacey said, spoke to Bruce Atchison and his brother, Drew Atchison.