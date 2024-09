Brooke Perkins accepts a U.S. flag during her father's funeral Thursday. Steven Gregory, 63, an Army veteran, died March 4 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. ...

Brooke Perkins accepts a U.S. flag during her father's funeral Thursday. Steven Gregory, 63, an Army veteran, died March 4 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was buried at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery beside his father, Lt. Col. Robert Gregory, an Air Force pilot who was shot down in Vietnam in 1966. Danny Walter