NewsNovember 7, 2020

Military, overseas ballot deadline passes

Friday at noon was the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots for the November general election. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said eight such ballots were received. Additionally, 120 provisional ballots are in the possession of the elections office...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com A sign marks the entrance to a polling location for absentee voting Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com A sign marks the entrance to a polling location for absentee voting Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Friday at noon was the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots for the November general election.

Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said eight such ballots were received.

Additionally, 120 provisional ballots are in the possession of the elections office.

"(Provisionals) will only be counted if found to be voted by eligible registered voters," said Summers. who added 24 absentee ballots were returned to polling places on Election Day.

Summers said a verification board, required by Missouri law, will convene Monday and Tuesday to verify the Nov. 3 total ballot count and certify the election results.

The board, Clark said, is comprised of herself and two verification judges, one from each major political party.

Unofficial results showed 73.2% of the county's 55,350 eligible voters cast ballots, slightly below the 73.4% who participated in the 2008 general election.

There were 13,967 absentee votes recorded in Cape County.

