Military, overseas ballot deadline passes

Friday at noon was the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots for the November general election.

Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said eight such ballots were received.

Additionally, 120 provisional ballots are in the possession of the elections office.

"(Provisionals) will only be counted if found to be voted by eligible registered voters," said Summers. who added 24 absentee ballots were returned to polling places on Election Day.