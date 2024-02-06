Military might on a Friday night, First Friday and more

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Friday at the Kellerman Foundation's Flag House, 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau, an open house will feature not one, not two, but three speakers with local ties and military decorations.

Dale Dye

Max Lederer, publisher of the Stars & Stripes newspaper, which has roots in Bloomfield, Missouri, will attend and present, as will Cape Girardeau native and leading Hollywood director Dale Dye, and Jack Jackson, a highly decorated soldier in Vietnam and former test pilot for Boeing in St. Louis. All of this according to Frank Nickell, regional historian with the Kellerman Foundation.

Stop by for some local history, some food, and some great company.

Jack Jackson

Perryville mural

A mural underway in Perryville, Missouri. Courtesy of Trish Erzfeld

A new mural is underway in Perryville, Missouri. Covering a 14 by 45 feet space on the United Title Land building at 15 E. Ste. Marie St. will be a piece of public art that Perry County Heritage Tourism director Trish Erzfeld hopes will be a cool spot for fun photo opportunities with an exciting splash of colorful history.

Christine Brunk-Deshazo, owner of Spectrum Graphics Studio in Murphysboro, Illinois, and Zach Nelson are the artists.

Painting started Tuesday and the team estimated that the mural will be complete by October 5, weather permitting.

Teen poetry contest

Riverside Regional Library at 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson will hold a book-spine poetry contest for teens ages 12 to 17 in October. Participants are invited to create a festive poem by stacking books so the spines (titles) can be read to make a poem. Take a picture of the poem and send it to asmithey@rrlmo.org to enter the contest. Name and phone number must be included in the email. Submit entries by Oct. 28. Winner will receive an Amazon.com gift card.

More info: www.riversideregionallibrary.org, (573) 243-8141

What a way to make a living

Don't forget, "9 to 5: The Musical" is underway at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, in Bedell Performance Hall. Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Tickets: River Campus Box Office, Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau; (573) 651-2265; www.RiverCampus.org

Play set for February

An interactive dinner theater play is set for February 2021 in Dexter, Missouri. John Stephens said he's written a play, "The Glue of Gopher Gulch," about big-city girl Polly Palate who moves to the sleepy little town of Gopher Gulch to perfect her new glue formula. A local con man, Greedy Gregory Grip, has his sights set on the glue formula and Polly herself. What twists and turns are in store for the lazy little town of Gopher Gulch?