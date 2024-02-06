All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2022

Military ID office to reopen soon

A temporary staffing issue has led Missouri National Guard officials to suspend ID card service in Cape Girardeau. According to Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, the matter affects the Guard's DEERS office at the local armory. DEERS — Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System — is the system the military uses to issue identification cards to troops and veterans...

Southeast Missourian

A temporary staffing issue has led Missouri National Guard officials to suspend ID card service in Cape Girardeau.

According to Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, the matter affects the Guard's DEERS office at the local armory. DEERS — Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System — is the system the military uses to issue identification cards to troops and veterans.

"The permanent employee assigned to run the DEERS/ID Card office at the Cape Girardeau armory has moved to employment elsewhere. This move left the position vacant for a few weeks unexpectedly," Decker said Wednesday, Dec. 21. "The Missouri National Guard is working diligently to find a permanent solution through the federal technician hiring process."

Decker said the Guard has hired a temporary employee set to begin staffing the office Tuesday, Dec. 27.

"We understand the importance of the Cape Girardeau DEERS office and look forward to continuing to provide this convenience to veterans who reside in Southeast Missouri," she said.

